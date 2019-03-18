Xylem Inc (XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $41,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,568 shares in the company, valued at $786,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $4,128,457 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 5,057.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 671,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,410. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Xylem has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

