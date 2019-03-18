XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.20. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,017,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.