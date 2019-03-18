X Financial (XYF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

