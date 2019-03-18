X-CASH (XCASH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,430.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $14,430.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00529454 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 66,036,473,775 coins and its circulating supply is 29,036,473,775 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

