Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 1,666 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,666 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $17,393.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,834 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,539.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 13,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 1.03. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,211,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 1,666 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/wynnefield-partners-small-cap-buys-1666-shares-of-natures-sunshine-products-natr-stock.html.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

Read More: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.