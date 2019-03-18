Wynnefield Capital Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stake in Jason Industries Inc (JASN)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,977 shares during the period. Jason Industries comprises about 3.6% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 18.74% of Jason Industries worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jason Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jason Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 3,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 714,329 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JASN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jason Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of JASN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 2,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,600. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.23. Jason Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). Jason Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/wynnefield-capital-inc-has-7-03-million-stake-in-jason-industries-inc-jasn.html.

Jason Industries Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JASN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN).

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.