WSP Global (WSP) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Friday.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. CIBC raised shares of WSP Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.95.

WSP opened at C$71.42 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$56.09 and a one year high of C$75.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.77. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

