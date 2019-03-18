World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) is Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the quarter. World Acceptance makes up 2.3% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.71% of World Acceptance worth $75,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 26.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 911,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,269,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,280. The company has a current ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.54. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $89.78 and a 12-month high of $125.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $137.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.16 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

