Winnebago Industries (WGO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate its expenses. Further, rising input costs hurts Winnebago’s margins at the Towable segment. In the coming quarters, prices might increase, thus, pressurizing Winnebago’s profit. Also, high debt taken to fund the acquisition of Grand Design in 2016 is a concern for the company. However, its industry-leading products and solid balance sheet will enhance shareholder value in the long run. The company will announce its second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings on Mar 25.”

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on WGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $34.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.40.

WGO opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $998.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 10,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,491.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,039.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.