Wink Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Wink has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Wink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004153 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000541 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Wink

Wink is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling Wink

Wink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

