WhaleCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (WHL)

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. WhaleCoin has a total market cap of $7,124.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhaleCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One WhaleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.03462610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00109865 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin Profile

WhaleCoin (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 10,192,294 coins. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WhaleCoin is rocketchat.whalecoin.org . WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg . WhaleCoin’s official website is whalecoin.org

WhaleCoin Coin Trading

WhaleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

