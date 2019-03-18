Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

