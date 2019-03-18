Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPRT. Lake Street Capital downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

