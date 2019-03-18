Western Digital Corp (WDC) Holdings Trimmed by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 96,308 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

