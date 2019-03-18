Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,206,179 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 15th total of 23,356,719 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,681,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after buying an additional 65,517,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,580,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/wells-fargo-co-wfc-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.