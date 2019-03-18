Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $26.80 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,796,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.1% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $25,634.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $29,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $404,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $108.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

