Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 215,000 LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,568,000. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,899,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $119,231,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $872,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 21,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $943,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,285 shares of company stock worth $7,431,882 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ RAMP traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.96. 5,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,032. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.86 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

