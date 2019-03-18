Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

WTW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,507. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,628.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mindy F. Grossman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weight Watchers International Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

