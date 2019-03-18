Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Asure Software (ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2019 – Asure Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We’ve written that ASUR is a show me” stock, and to that point, there are three things that we’ll be watching in 2019: (1) that management can set realistic financial targets and execute at least to plan, (2) signs of gradual improvement in cash conversion on healthy adjusted EBITDA profits, and (3) additional disclosure to support the narrative that organic growth is in fact in the 5-10% range, with the possibility of acceleration as cross-sell execution spools up. If Asure can check the box on all three, we are quite confident that the stock will be re-rated higher, perhaps meaningfully, from today’s ~2.0x EV/R on C2019E. After all, we continue to believe that Asure has set down a proven and quite logical path toward building a larger and nicely profitable business in the payroll/HCM space.””

3/7/2019 – Asure Software was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Asure Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

2/4/2019 – Asure Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.21. 262,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.92. Asure Software Inc has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Asure Software by 402.7% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asure Software by 1,895.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

