Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fitbit (FIT)

3/11/2019 – Fitbit had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/8/2019 – Fitbit was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Fitbit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2019 – Fitbit was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.50.

2/27/2019 – Fitbit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fitbit continues to ride on its strong portfolio of smartwatches and trackers. Also, new features and services, increased brand awareness, expanded global distribution and presence in the corporate wellness market should continue to be the growth drivers in our view. Additionally, Fitbit’s recovery initiatives that include cost structuring and focus on new smartwatches will likely boost demand for its products. Moreover, the company expects to witness further growth in its market share in the near term. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, Fitbit is currently grappling with mounting competition from Apple and Xiaomi in the wearables space which impacted its results.”

2/22/2019 – Fitbit was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE FIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.90. 18,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,463. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.70. Fitbit Inc has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $42,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $735,550. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

