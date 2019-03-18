WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Position Trimmed by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.1% of Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $8,345,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,270,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $504,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.43. 314,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,538. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.15. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

