Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,630,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,247,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after purchasing an additional 572,317 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 39,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,770. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0888 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWB shares. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

