Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $268,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,153,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,124,000 after buying an additional 4,260,808 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.27. 99,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,451,336. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

