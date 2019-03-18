Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 151,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ETV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.87. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,135. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

