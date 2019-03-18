Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRE. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRE opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

