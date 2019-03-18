Walt Disney (DIS) Earns Media Impact Score of 1.43

News coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a daily sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

DIS stock opened at $114.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,704. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

