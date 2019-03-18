Wacker Neuson (WAC) Given a €26.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.10 ($30.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.23 ($31.67).

WAC stock opened at €22.90 ($26.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a 12 month high of €30.24 ($35.16).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

