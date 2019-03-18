VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,590.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $880,401.00 and approximately $51,590.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00388663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.01669408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229140 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004851 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,147,246 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

