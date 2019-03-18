Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 104,195 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 763,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,125 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,987,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,570 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $19.04 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/vodafone-group-plc-vod-shares-bought-by-cullen-capital-management-llc.html.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.