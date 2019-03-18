Vivendi SA (VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.92 ($30.14).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

