Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ VLGEA traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Super Market has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $32.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Super Market stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Village Super Market worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

