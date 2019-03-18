Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $190,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,185.11. 15,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,372. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.66.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares in the company, valued at $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,437 shares of company stock worth $38,346,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/vigilant-capital-management-llc-has-190000-stake-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.