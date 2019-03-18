Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 89,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,505,000 after buying an additional 16,993,455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,884.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138,192 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,921,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.32.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.12. 187,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

