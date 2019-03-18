Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Stake Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 998.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,857 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Viacom by 3,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Viacom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viacom alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Viacom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/viacom-inc-viab-stake-raised-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.