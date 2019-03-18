Vesuvius (VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSVS. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Vesuvius to a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Vesuvius to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 683.85 ($8.94).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 612 ($8.00) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 49.60 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Vesuvius will post 4867.0000188116 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

