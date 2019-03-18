Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $25.07 million and $1.47 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00012817 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Coinroom, Bitsane and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.03457166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.01490902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.03984248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.01327874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00110150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.01361847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00333215 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 48,651,597 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Trade By Trade, YoBit, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

