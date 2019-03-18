Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 152.3% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 157.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 262.1% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

In related news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

