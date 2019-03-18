Verastem (VSTM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Verastem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.97.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.04.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verastem by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Verastem by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Verastem by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

