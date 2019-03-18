Vectrus Inc (VEC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the third quarter worth $3,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vectrus by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 73,126 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 305.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 74,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 17.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEC. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $65,186.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at $395,680.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $38,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $100,788. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEC opened at $26.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $310.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

