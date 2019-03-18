Varonis Systems (VRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

Shares of VRNS opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 0.96. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $1,641,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 69.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 743.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

