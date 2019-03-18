Vapotherm (VAPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

