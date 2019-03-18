Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Stake Raised by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,061,000. WEALTHFRONT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 11,577,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,784 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19,265.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,411,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,337,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 323,389 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,437,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.67 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $51.68.
Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.