Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Stake Lifted by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1,034.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,860,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.67 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

