Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,761,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,862,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $3,964,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $198.89 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $204.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/vanguard-information-technology-etf-vgt-shares-sold-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.