Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,334,033 shares, an increase of 365.2% from the February 15th total of 501,711 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,406,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

