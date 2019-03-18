Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 43.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 43.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 701,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,535. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

