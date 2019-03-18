ValuEngine Lowers Virtu Financial (VIRT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.96 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 127,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $3,343,685.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,399,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,869,000 after buying an additional 201,144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,399,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,869,000 after buying an additional 201,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.