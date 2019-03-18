Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) EVP David T. Shapiro Sells 5,312 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $976,381.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTN stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $302.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. KeyCorp set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $72,303,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

