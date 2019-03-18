Uquid Coin (UQC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $390,603.00

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00001740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Exrates, Livecoin and TOPBTC. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $699,169.00 and approximately $390,603.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.89 or 0.17506396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00050258 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDAX, Exrates, CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.