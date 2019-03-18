Universa (UTNP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,047.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene. Universa has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $71,047.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is www.universa.io . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

